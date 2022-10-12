uutils 0.0.16 Released As Rust-Based GNU Coreutils Replacement
Among the many Rust-written projects that have been gaining steam in recent years has been uutils as a Rust-based replacement to GNU Coreutils that is commonly used on Linux systems. Out today is uutils 0.0.16 as the latest step in this Rust-replacement quest.
GNU Coreutils provides some common core utilities for Linux systems with various command-line tools while uutils has been rewriting these utilities within the Rust programming language. Some components of uutils have shown to be faster while writing it in Rust allows for improved memory safety and maintaining a modern codebase.
With uutils 0.0.16, they have now changed their return exit code handling to match the GNU behavior, the tail utility has seen a significant refactoring, chroot is returning better exit codes, the dd argument parsing has been overhauled with greater GNU dd compatibility. and various other utilities have seen support for new arguments added. There has also been other fixes and improvements for increasing uutils compatibility with the GNU Coreutils.
Downloads and more details on uutils 0.0.16 via GitHub.
