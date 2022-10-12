uutils 0.0.16 Released As Rust-Based GNU Coreutils Replacement

Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 12 October 2022 at 06:03 AM EDT. 23 Comments
PROGRAMMING --
Among the many Rust-written projects that have been gaining steam in recent years has been uutils as a Rust-based replacement to GNU Coreutils that is commonly used on Linux systems. Out today is uutils 0.0.16 as the latest step in this Rust-replacement quest.

GNU Coreutils provides some common core utilities for Linux systems with various command-line tools while uutils has been rewriting these utilities within the Rust programming language. Some components of uutils have shown to be faster while writing it in Rust allows for improved memory safety and maintaining a modern codebase.

With uutils 0.0.16, they have now changed their return exit code handling to match the GNU behavior, the tail utility has seen a significant refactoring, chroot is returning better exit codes, the dd argument parsing has been overhauled with greater GNU dd compatibility. and various other utilities have seen support for new arguments added. There has also been other fixes and improvements for increasing uutils compatibility with the GNU Coreutils.

Downloads and more details on uutils 0.0.16 via GitHub.
23 Comments
Related News
Wireshark 4.0 Network Protocol Analyzer Released
Git 2.38 Adds Microsoft's "Scalar" Repository Management Tool
Pyston 2.3.5 Released As Speedy Alternative To CPython
High-Speed Mold 1.5 Linker Released With PPC64LE, SPARC64 & RISC-V BE Targets
Wasmtime 1.0 Released - Bytecode Alliance Declares It Production Ready
OpenJDK Java 19 Released With RISC-V Linux Port, Foreign Function API
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Intel Laptop Users Should Avoid Linux 5.19.12 To Avoid Potentially Damaging The Display
KDE Plasma 5.27 Planning To Be The Last Plasma 5 Feature Release
The Initial Rust Infrastructure Has Been Merged Into Linux 6.1
Btrfs Brings Some Great Performance Improvements With Linux 6.1
Steam Deck Now Available For Immediate Ordering, Steam Deck Dock Also In-Stock
Canonical Now Providing Free Ubuntu Pro Subscriptions For Up To 5 Systems
AMD Continues Working Toward HDR Display Support For The Linux Desktop
Wireshark 4.0 Network Protocol Analyzer Released