systemd Saw A Record Number Of Commits In 2024

Written by Michael Larabel in systemd on 3 January 2025 at 08:58 AM EST. 15 Comments
SYSTEMD
While systemd has been around for a decade and a half, it's showing no signs of slowing down for driving new innovations to Linux for this system and service manager.

Systemd in 2024 saw a number of new features with new tools, increased Varlink use, run0 as a sudo alternative, and other changes.

Systemd in fact set a new all-time high for this open-source project with the number of commits in a calendar year.

systemd commits by year


Systemd saw 8,397 commits in 2024.. A new all-time high slightly surpassing the 8,020 commits in 2023 as the previous high. The overall commit trajectory continues going higher for systemd.

Systemd in 2024 saw 1,220,052 new lines, an increase over 2023's 1,011,891 new lines of code. Plus some 1,043,929 lines removed in 2024.

Yu Watanabe was the most prolific contributor to systemd for the fourth year in a row. Yu Watanabe was responsible for 23% of all commits in 2024. In second place remained systemd creator Lennart Poettering followed by Daan De Meyer, Mike Yuan, Luca Boccassi, and Zbigniew Jędrzejewski-Szmek. There were 394 contributors to systemd Git in 2024, an increase from 353 in 2023. The 394 contributors in a single year is also an all-time high for the project.

systemd line count


Systemd ended 2024 with 2.06 million lines within its repository across some 6,363 files.

Those wanting to see these raw GitStats for the systemd repository can do so here.
