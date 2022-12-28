systemd's Growth Over 2022

Happy Holidays If you have enjoyed reading the new and original content on Phoronix each and every day this year, consider showing your support by the end of year / holiday deal on Phoronix Premium. Phoronix Premium helps make operations possible while you get to enjoy ad-free viewing and multi-page articles on a single page. There have been more than 2,800 news articles and 185+ Linux hardware reviews written this year by your's truly, but unfortunately, operations remain difficult driven by extreme ad-block use.

With the end of the year upon us, it's interesting and fun running GitStats on various prominent open-source projects and looking at some of the key growth metrics over the past year. Here is a look at how systemd's Git activity has paced in 2022 compared to years prior.As of this morning the systemd Git repository has seen 61,756 commits from around 2,209 different authors (barring any duplicate emails per person).

If measuring a open-source project's progress by the commity activity per year, while not the most practical indicator, systemd had a very good year. In 2022 there were 6,271 commits which is under 2021's all-time-high of 6,787 commits. But this year's activity count effectively ties 2018 for second place with the most commits in a given calendar year. This year saw 201k lines of new code added to systemd and 110k lines removed, or just under one hundred thousand lines added in total to systemd in 2022.Yu Watanabe was the most prolific systemd author this year to systemd, a spot he initially took last year from Lennart Poettering's decade long streak of being the most frequent contributor of new commits to systemd. This year Yu was responsible for 1,867 commits or nearly 30% of the activity. Following Yu was Lennart Poettering, Zbigniew Jędrzejewski-Szmek, Luca Boccassi, Daan De Meyer, and Frantisek Sumsal.

But when it comes to the most commits overall to systemd over its history, Lennart easily wins the race and there is no competition. As a reminder, this year Lennart joined Microsoft as one of the surprises for 2022.