systemd's Growth Over 2022

Written by Michael Larabel in systemd on 28 December 2022 at 06:09 AM EST. 21 Comments
With the end of the year upon us, it's interesting and fun running GitStats on various prominent open-source projects and looking at some of the key growth metrics over the past year. Here is a look at how systemd's Git activity has paced in 2022 compared to years prior.

As of this morning the systemd Git repository has seen 61,756 commits from around 2,209 different authors (barring any duplicate emails per person).


If measuring a open-source project's progress by the commity activity per year, while not the most practical indicator, systemd had a very good year. In 2022 there were 6,271 commits which is under 2021's all-time-high of 6,787 commits. But this year's activity count effectively ties 2018 for second place with the most commits in a given calendar year. This year saw 201k lines of new code added to systemd and 110k lines removed, or just under one hundred thousand lines added in total to systemd in 2022.

Yu Watanabe was the most prolific systemd author this year to systemd, a spot he initially took last year from Lennart Poettering's decade long streak of being the most frequent contributor of new commits to systemd. This year Yu was responsible for 1,867 commits or nearly 30% of the activity. Following Yu was Lennart Poettering, Zbigniew Jędrzejewski-Szmek, Luca Boccassi, Daan De Meyer, and Frantisek Sumsal.


But when it comes to the most commits overall to systemd over its history, Lennart easily wins the race and there is no competition. As a reminder, this year Lennart joined Microsoft as one of the surprises for 2022.


Systemd continues to grow and is closing out 2022 at around 1,715,111 lines within its Git repository.

Those curious about systemd's Git statistics for ending out 2022 can find the GitStats dump via this directory.
