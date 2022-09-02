sdl12-compat 1.2.54 Pre-Release Gets More Games Running On This SDL2 Compatibility Layer
After the initial release earlier this year for improving vintage Linux gaming on modern desktops, sdl12-compat is out with a new pre-release. sdl12-compat 1.2.54 is the pre-release that will eventually be christened as v1.2.56.
SDL12-COMPAT enables many old Linux games to run atop SDL2 via this abstraction/portability layer.
Many more vintage SDL 1.2 games and apps are now running with this compatibility layer:
OpenXcom
DOSBox
Awesomenauts
Frogatto
mplayer
Multiwinia
tucnak
schismtracker
BasiliskII
Linapple
netsurf-framebuffer
BIT.TRIP Runner2
Many, many others!
This release also has many fixes, SDL2's OpenGL 2D renderer now works for more software, improved audio handling, various API fixes, and a lot of other fixes. In fact, all the "FIXME" comments within the sdl12-compat code-base are now resolved.
More details on this sdl12-compat pre-release via GitHub.