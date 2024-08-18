It's Looking Like sched_ext Will Try Again To Land For Linux 6.12
While Linus Torvalds was hoping to merge the sched_ext extensible scheduler for the Linux v6.11 kernel cycle, that didn't end up happening after some technical issues were raised on the kernel mailing list. Since then though the kernel developers have been collaborating and given the latest sched_ext patches with "for-next" and "for-6.12" markings, it's looking like the extensible scheduler will be attempted again for the Linux 6.12 merge window.
Sched_ext is an extensible scheduler class that allows for building of scheduling policies with eBPF. There's been much use of it already out-of-tree and interest in getting it mainlined. Since it wasn't pulled for the Linux v6.11 merge window, as I wrote about a few days ago there have been new kernel patches to better prepare for sched_ext.
Giving some indication that sched_ext might be ready for the next kernel cycle, maintainer Tejun Heo has been queuing new patches within a sched_ext.git for-6.12 branch. In recent days that's been collecting some new patches for sched_ext to avoid double locking, improve logging, and other fixes and enhancements.
Here's to hoping that sched_ext will indeed be ready to successfully land with the Linux 6.12 merge window opening up in mid-September...
