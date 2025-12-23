Linux's sched_ext Has Plans For GPU Awareness, Energy-Aware Abstractions
Sched_ext as the extensible scheduler code for the Linux kernel that allows loading schedulers from user-space via eBPF code has shown a lot of interesting possibilities. Andrea Righi of NVIDIA who has been heavily involved in sched_ext development shared some of the future plans being looked at as we move into 2026.
Andrea Righi has been instrumental to the success of schd_ext and allowing for new CPU scheduler innovations on Linux. Among the future plans shared for sched_ext include hierarchical schedulers, improving the built-in sched_ext scheduler, compos
able schedulers, re-implementing some of the C code in Rust, GPU awareness, energy-aware abstractions, and BPF hot-path optimizations.
Those wishing to learn more about these sched_ext plans and more can find Righi's Linux Plumbers Conference 2025 presentation embedded below along with the PDF slides covering the topic.
Besides Meta talking about their use of scx_lavd as the Steam Deck scheduler on its servers, Meta engineers at LPC 2025 also talked about accelerating AI training fleets by leveraging sched_ext. Those interested in that topic can see the PDF slides and the presentation below.
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