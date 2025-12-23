Linux's sched_ext Has Plans For GPU Awareness, Energy-Aware Abstractions

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 23 December 2025 at 08:16 PM EST. 5 Comments
LINUX KERNEL
Sched_ext as the extensible scheduler code for the Linux kernel that allows loading schedulers from user-space via eBPF code has shown a lot of interesting possibilities. Andrea Righi of NVIDIA who has been heavily involved in sched_ext development shared some of the future plans being looked at as we move into 2026.

Andrea Righi has been instrumental to the success of schd_ext and allowing for new CPU scheduler innovations on Linux. Among the future plans shared for sched_ext include hierarchical schedulers, improving the built-in sched_ext scheduler, compos
able schedulers, re-implementing some of the C code in Rust, GPU awareness, energy-aware abstractions, and BPF hot-path optimizations.

sched_ext future plans


Those wishing to learn more about these sched_ext plans and more can find Righi's Linux Plumbers Conference 2025 presentation embedded below along with the PDF slides covering the topic.


Besides Meta talking about their use of scx_lavd as the Steam Deck scheduler on its servers, Meta engineers at LPC 2025 also talked about accelerating AI training fleets by leveraging sched_ext. Those interested in that topic can see the PDF slides and the presentation below.

5 Comments
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Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

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