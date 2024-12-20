OpenSUSE Announces New "YQPkg" Package Management Tool

The openSUSE project announced today YQPkg as a new package management tool for openSUSE Linux distributions.YQPkg is a new standalone GUI that is making use of the Qt toolkit and aims to be an alternative to the likes of YaST for visually managing packages on openSUSE Linux distributions.

YQPkg was born out of a SUSE Hack Week and support all common package management operations from the UI. YQPkg does not depend upon YaST and relies just on libzypp.