OpenSUSE Announces New "YQPkg" Package Management Tool

Written by Michael Larabel in SUSE on 20 December 2024 at 12:12 PM EST. 1 Comment
SUSE
The openSUSE project announced today YQPkg as a new package management tool for openSUSE Linux distributions.

YQPkg is a new standalone GUI that is making use of the Qt toolkit and aims to be an alternative to the likes of YaST for visually managing packages on openSUSE Linux distributions.

YQPkg screenshot


YQPkg was born out of a SUSE Hack Week and support all common package management operations from the UI. YQPkg does not depend upon YaST and relies just on libzypp.

YQPkg screenshot


Those wishing to learn more about YQPkg can see today's launch announcement on news.opensuse.org. YQPkg is being developed via this GitHub repository.
