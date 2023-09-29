Show Your Support: Have you heard of Phoronix Premium? It's what complements advertisements on this site for our premium ad-free service. For less than $4 USD per month, you can help support our site while the funds generated allow us to keep doing Linux hardware reviews, performance benchmarking, maintain our community forums, and much more.
openSUSE Tumbleweed Adds systemd-boot Support
Experimental support has landed in openSUSE Tumbleweed to allow integration with systemd-boot. The latest yast2-bootloader update along with the yast2-installation package have added experimental support for systemd-boot. This systemd-boot support can be toggled using the "enable_systemd_boot" flag for YaST. Currently this systemd-boot support for openSUSE Tumbleweed is available on x86_64.
There was a presentation earlier this month from systemd's All Systems Go conference in Berlin on the openSUSE integration challenges around systemd-boot.
More details on this initial systemd-boot integration for openSUSE Tumbleweed can be found via the openSUSE TW update that also outlines other recent package updates for this popular rolling-release Linux distribution.