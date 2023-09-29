openSUSE Tumbleweed Adds systemd-boot Support

For those using the rolling-release openSUSE Tumbleweed Linux distribution, there is now experimental support for booting it using systemd-boot.

Experimental support has landed in openSUSE Tumbleweed to allow integration with systemd-boot. The latest yast2-bootloader update along with the yast2-installation package have added experimental support for systemd-boot. This systemd-boot support can be toggled using the "enable_systemd_boot" flag for YaST. Currently this systemd-boot support for openSUSE Tumbleweed is available on x86_64.

There was a presentation earlier this month from systemd's All Systems Go conference in Berlin on the openSUSE integration challenges around systemd-boot.

More details on this initial systemd-boot integration for openSUSE Tumbleweed can be found via the openSUSE TW update that also outlines other recent package updates for this popular rolling-release Linux distribution.
