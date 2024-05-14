Intel's OpenVINO Now Available In openSUSE

OpenSUSE is the first major Linux distribution to package up and offer Intel's OpenVINO open-source AI toolkit within its package repository.For those running openSUSE and wanting to experiment with OpenVINO for faster AI performance across Intel's diverse range of CPUs / GPUs / NPUs / FPGAs, it's now conveniently packaged up ion their package repository. OpenSUSE users like on other Linux distributions could always have compiled the openVINO sources manually or relied on the official Intel binaries, but now it's conveniently offered from the openSUSE package repository for quick deployments.

