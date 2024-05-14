Intel's OpenVINO Now Available In openSUSE
OpenSUSE is the first major Linux distribution to package up and offer Intel's OpenVINO open-source AI toolkit within its package repository.
For those running openSUSE and wanting to experiment with OpenVINO for faster AI performance across Intel's diverse range of CPUs / GPUs / NPUs / FPGAs, it's now conveniently packaged up ion their package repository. OpenSUSE users like on other Linux distributions could always have compiled the openVINO sources manually or relied on the official Intel binaries, but now it's conveniently offered from the openSUSE package repository for quick deployments.
Today's openSUSE news announcement notes:
"openSUSE became the first Linux distribution to offer OpenVINO in its native repository."
That's the case for sure at least of the major tier-one Linux distributions but I'm not aware of any of the smaller/niche distributions either to have packaged up OpenVINO.
Great milestone and always great seeing the continued open-source adoption around OpenVINO. While optimized for Intel hardware, OpenVINO does work as well on AMD CPUs and Arm CPUs -- as my ongoing OpenVINO benchmarks continue to show.
Those unfamiliar with the OpenVINO AI toolkit can learn more at Intel.com.
