openSUSE Leap Micro 5.3 Beta Released For Lightweight, Immutable OS

Written by Michael Larabel in SUSE on 9 September 2022 at 11:00 AM EDT. Add A Comment
OpenSUSE has today made available their Leap Micro 5.3 Beta operating system as the lightweight, immutable OS intended for edge / embedded / IoT use-cases.

OpenSUSE Leap Micro is one of a growing number of contenders in the embedded Linux space for a modern OS that is immutable, lightweight, auto-updating, and other robust features making it suitable for always-on IoT environments to deep embedded use-cases. Leap Micro is also appropriate for containerized and virtualized environments with having both Xen and KVM support but this openSUSE/SUSE downstream is not suited or intended for desktop use.

Running hot off the Leap Micro 5.2 release back in May, Leap Micro 5.3 Beta is out and expected to last for up to a few weeks before transitioning to the release candidate phase.


Those wanting to learn more about the openSUSE Leap Micro 5.3 Beta can do so via news.opensuse.org along with being able to download this micro and modern Linux OS.
