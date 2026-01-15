oVirt 4.5.7 Released After Two Years With New OS & CPU Support
The oVirt 4.5.7 open-source virtualization management platform released this week after not seeing any new releases in two years. While Red Hat had started the oVirt open-source project for which their Red Hat Virtualization platform is based, since they shifted that to maintenance mode to focus on the Red Hat OpenShift platform and stopped contributing to oVirt, it's been up to the open-source community to keep it going.
The oVirt 4.5.7 release adds support for CentOS 10 and AlmaLinux 10. On the hardware side there is support for newer server CPUs including AMD EPYC Milan / Rome / Genoa, Intel Sapphire Rapids, and IBM POWER10. Yes, there are newer AMD EPYC and Intel Xeon CPUs since that point albeit that's what is now supported with the 4.5.7 release.
The new oVirt release also fixes CVE-2024-7259, which is a flaw that users with admin privileges may be able to use the browser developer tools to view provider passwords in clear text.
The oVirt 4.5.7 release also now builds all Java code against Java 21, faster reconnects to host after reboot, and various new features.
Downloads and more details on the oVirt 4.5.7 release via oVirt.org.
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