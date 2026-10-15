Memtest86+ v9.00 Released With Support For ARM64 Memory Testing

Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 15 October 2026 at 01:58 PM EDT. 6 Comments
FREE SOFTWARE
The open-source Memtest86+ program that is popular for RAM testing has expanded beyond the x86/x86_64 (and LoongArch64) world to now support memory testing on ARM64/AArch64 hardware.

Memtest86+ 9.0 is available today with support for ARM64. The ARM64 Memtest86+ testing has been validated on Raspberry Pi 4/5 single board computers as well as on Snapdragon X laptops.

The Memtest86+ 9.0 release also now allows saving memory testing reports to FAT32-formatted USB flash drives, an improved test suite for better efficiency, new SSE2/AVX2/NEON/LASX vector SIMD tests, a new bus stress test for DDR5 especially, a new RowHammer test, better RAM information reporting, and 100+ new DRAM brands are now detected.

Memtest86+ program


Memtest86+ 9.0 also brings support for Intel Core 3 Wildcat Lake processors and there are many bug fixes.

Memtest86+ 9.0 downloads available from GitHub.
6 Comments
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Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

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