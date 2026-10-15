Memtest86+ v9.00 Released With Support For ARM64 Memory Testing

The open-source Memtest86+ program that is popular for RAM testing has expanded beyond the x86/x86_64 (and LoongArch64) world to now support memory testing on ARM64/AArch64 hardware.Memtest86+ 9.0 is available today with support for ARM64. The ARM64 Memtest86+ testing has been validated on Raspberry Pi 4/5 single board computers as well as on Snapdragon X laptops.The Memtest86+ 9.0 release also now allows saving memory testing reports to FAT32-formatted USB flash drives, an improved test suite for better efficiency, new SSE2/AVX2/NEON/LASX vector SIMD tests, a new bus stress test for DDR5 especially, a new RowHammer test, better RAM information reporting, and 100+ new DRAM brands are now detected.

Memtest86+ 9.0 also brings support for Intel Core 3 Wildcat Lake processors and there are many bug fixes.Memtest86+ 9.0 downloads available from GitHub