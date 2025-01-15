libvirt 11.0 Released For Open-Source Virtualization API

Libvirt 11.0 was christened today as the newest version of this open-source Virtualization API for managing VMs on Linux and other platforms while supporting KVM, QEMU, Xen, VMware ESX, LXC, Bhyve, and other hypervisors.Libvirt 11.0 adds support for vLANs on standard Linux host bridges to the QEMU/LXC/network code as well as now supporting vLAN tagging and trunking on network interfaces connected to a standard Linux host bridge. Libvirt 11.0 also introduces support for direct and extended TLB flush features. There is also support for domains to utilize more TLB Flush Microsoft Hyper-V features.Some of the other changes in libvirt 11.0 include allowing users to specify custom aliases for devices within the domain XML, a read-only mode for VirtIOFS, QEMU migration improvements, and a variety of fixes.

Downloads and more information on the libvirt 11.0 release via libvirt.org