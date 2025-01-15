libvirt 11.0 Released For Open-Source Virtualization API

Written by Michael Larabel in Virtualization on 15 January 2025 at 06:11 AM EST. Add A Comment
VIRTUALIZATION
Libvirt 11.0 was christened today as the newest version of this open-source Virtualization API for managing VMs on Linux and other platforms while supporting KVM, QEMU, Xen, VMware ESX, LXC, Bhyve, and other hypervisors.

Libvirt 11.0 adds support for vLANs on standard Linux host bridges to the QEMU/LXC/network code as well as now supporting vLAN tagging and trunking on network interfaces connected to a standard Linux host bridge. Libvirt 11.0 also introduces support for direct and extended TLB flush features. There is also support for domains to utilize more TLB Flush Microsoft Hyper-V features.

Some of the other changes in libvirt 11.0 include allowing users to specify custom aliases for devices within the domain XML, a read-only mode for VirtIOFS, QEMU migration improvements, and a variety of fixes.

libvirt logo


Downloads and more information on the libvirt 11.0 release via libvirt.org
Add A Comment
Related News
Cloud Hypervisor 43 Brings Live Migration Over TCP, Performance Improvements
Linux Patched For Unsafe Xen Behavior Around CPU Speculative Attack Protections
Linux Developers Consider Ending 32-bit KVM Host Virtualization Support`
QEMU 9.2 Released With VirtIO GPU Vulkan Support, AVX10 & Experimental Rust Support
Rust Hypervisor Firmware v0.5 Supports For More CPUs & Improves EFI Support
Linux 6.13 KVM Eliminates An "Awful Idea", Many x86_64 Improvements
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
KDE Plasma 6.3 Beta Released With A Ton Of Improvements
Arch Linux User Repository Requires Packages To Support x86_64: No ARM-Only Software
Fedora 42 Looks To Ship Optimized Executables For Different x86_64 Capabilities
A Microsoft-Contributed Change To Linux 6.13 Is Causing A Last Minute Ruckus
Lenovo Discovers Situation Of Linux Dropping PCIe Gen 5 NVMe SSDs To Gen 1 Speeds
NTSYNC Driver Ready For Enhancing Windows Gaming With Linux 6.14
Lenovo Officially Announces The Legion Go S Handheld With SteamOS
Google & Linux Foundation Launch "Supporters of Chromium-Based Browsers" Fund