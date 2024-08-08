GNOME's libspelling Turns To Threads For Much Faster Spell Checking

GNOME's libspelling library is seeing up to eight times faster spell checking performance thanks to threading and other optimizations.GNOME's libspelling is a library for providing spell checking support for GTK 4 based applications. Libspellcheck is designed for the likes of the GNOME Text Editor and the GNOME Builder IDE. Christian Hergert on Wednesday released libspelling 0.3 and it delivers faster spell checking performance.Libspelling 0.3 is now threaded to perform spell checking off the main GTK thread. In spell checking a 10,000 line document he found the performance was 8x faster than before.

Those curious about the details can see Hergert's blog outlining GNOME's new threaded spell checking support. Libspelling for those interested in this library can be found on the GNOME GitLab