libcamera 0.4 Released For Open-Source Camera Stack/Framework

A new release of libcamera is now available for this open-source camera stack solution that is increasingly used now for getting newer web cameras working on Linux and similar. With the libcamera 0.4 release there is improved hardware support and other enhancements to this camera framework solution.

The libcamera 0.4 release brings new improvements around image control and tuning, adds a new Virtual Pipeline Handler, enhancements to its software image signal processing (ISP) support, and various hardware specific items.

The libcamera 0.4 release announcement reads:
"This release brings in 253 commits, with substantial development on image control and tuning features for IPA and Pipeline handlers supporting libipa, as well as integrating libipa support for IPA handling on the ARM Mali-C55 ISP.

A new 'Virtual Pipeline Handler' has been introduced to support more testing in CI and virtual environments.

Gstreamer has had some interesting development to rework expressing the full control set from libcamera using auto generation from the full control descriptors.

A key and notable change in this release too is that the softISP is now moving towards utilising the libipa [implementations] which will enable future tuning and image control capabilities, and should also support future development on a GPU-ISP implementation for GPU-accelerated handling. I do believe this work may have introduced an oscillation regression in the AEGC which will need to be investigated and fixed in the near future, but I don't want to hold up progressing the ABI updates at this stage.

The i.MX8MP can now make full use of the DW100 Dewarp Engine for full rotation and digital zoom capabilities.

Raspberry Pi systems now have improved support for the OV7251, IMX462, and IMX327 Sensors, and libipa platforms can now make use of the GalaxyCore gc05a2 and gc08a3 Image sensors."

More details on the libcamera project itself and documentation via libcamera.org.
