hw-monitor 0.6 Released With Per-Process GPU Usage & Memory Reporting

For those after in-depth hardware and system monitoring support from the Linux desktop, hw-monitor continues to advance as one of the modern options. Released on Monday was hw-monitor 0.6 with per-process GPU reporting metrics when using capable DRM drivers like the AMDGPU, Intel i915 and Xe, and Nouveau drivers.The hw-monitor 0.6 release adds per-process GPU columns both for GPU usage and GPU memory usage with supported drivers. The updated utility also has a new tab for displaying start-up applications based on XDG autostart entries.

There is also improvements to the sensors UI, theme enhancements, and a variety of bug fixes.