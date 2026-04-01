hw-monitor 0.6 Released With Per-Process GPU Usage & Memory Reporting

Written by Michael Larabel in Desktop on 29 September 2026 at 10:23 AM EDT. 25 Comments
DESKTOP
For those after in-depth hardware and system monitoring support from the Linux desktop, hw-monitor continues to advance as one of the modern options. Released on Monday was hw-monitor 0.6 with per-process GPU reporting metrics when using capable DRM drivers like the AMDGPU, Intel i915 and Xe, and Nouveau drivers.

The hw-monitor 0.6 release adds per-process GPU columns both for GPU usage and GPU memory usage with supported drivers. The updated utility also has a new tab for displaying start-up applications based on XDG autostart entries.

hw-monitor 0.6


There is also improvements to the sensors UI, theme enhancements, and a variety of bug fixes.

hw-monitor 0.6


hw-monitor 0.6


The lengthy list of hw-monitor 0.6 changes can be found via GitHub. Following that release was also hw-monitor 0.6.1 with some additional fixes incorporated.
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Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

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