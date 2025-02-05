cURL 8.12 Released With Its Rust Hyper Backend Removed

Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 5 February 2025
Back in December was word that cURL would be dropping its "Hyper" Rust HTTP back-end due to little demand and lack of developer interest for that experimental code. The cURL 8.12 release is out today with Hyper stripped out.

Hyper had been a Rust-based HTTP back-end for cURL to provide memory safety guarantees while the rest of cURL remains in C code. While Hyper was initially written as sponsored work, there was little end-user and developer interest over the years for this experimental back-end. As such cURL lead developer Daniel Stenberg decided it best to just drop this back-end.

cURL logo


With today's cURL 8.12 release that Hyper code is stripped away. Plus cURL 8.12 has other improvements like OpenSSL support to use keys and certificates from PKCS#11 provider, ssls-export for SSL session import/export, build system updates, and many bug fixes.

Downloads and more details on today's cURL 8.12 release for this excellent utility and library for network transfers via curl.se.
