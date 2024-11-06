cURL 8.11 Released With Official WebSockets Support

Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 6 November 2024 at 06:09 AM EST. 2 Comments
The cURL 8.11 release is now available for this widely-used open-source software library and CLI utility used for downloads and supporting a variety of network protocols for file transfers. Most notable with cURL 8.11 is sporting official WebSockets support.

The cURL project previously had experimental WebSockets support but now with cURL 8.11 the build system has been updated so WebSockets is official and made by default. Users can still build cURL without WebSockets support if so desired through the new disable command. WebSockets is a wonderful standard for event-driven, real-time communication between clients and servers.

The cURL 8.11 release also adds P12 format support to GTLS, new options for disabling IPFS support if desired, and TLSv1.3 early data support. There are also many bug fixes and other smaller changes with the cURL 8.11 library and command line tool.

The cURL 8.11 release can be downloaded at curl.se.
