Mesa's Zink Driver Enables cl_khr_gl_sharing, Working On DaVinci Resolve Support

Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 20 February 2025 at 03:07 PM EST. Add A Comment
MESA
Mesa's generic Zink OpenGL-on-Vulkan driver has landed support for cl_khr_gl_sharing, the extension that allows using OpenGL buffer / texture / render-buffer objects as OpenCL memory objects for better interoperability between the OpenGL and OpenCL APIs. This is important as in turn it is needed for the Zink driver to be used with the popular DaVinci Resolve video editor application.

Zink lead developer Mike Blumenkrantz of Valve's Linux graphics team spent time over the past few weeks sorting out the cl_khr_gl_sharing with the goal being to get DaVinci Resolve properly working. Mesa's Rusticl OpenCL Gallium3D driver already supports cl_khr_gl_sharing while from the Zink OpenGL driver side it needed to get support in place.

Zink CL Sharing MR


Blumenkrantz today blogged about the effort of getting the cl_khr_gl_sharing extension working with Zink. Long story short the support should be in place with this merge to Mesa 25.1-devel.

Blumenkrantz concluded today's blog post with:
"Brace yourselves, because this is the foundation for getting Cthulhu-level insane next time."
Add A Comment
Related News
Mesa 25.0 Released With Vulkan 1.4 Driver Support, AMD RDNA4 Ready
Mesa 25.0-rc3 Released With Numerous RADV & RadeonSI Fixes
Open-Source Qualcomm Adreno Vulkan Driver Matures To Default AArch64 Mesa Driver List
Arm Mali Panfrost Driver Lands OpenCL C Support In Mesa 25.1
RADV Vulkan Video Adds Low Latency Encoding Support
Mesa 25.0 Is Trending Well For Release Later This Month
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Karol Herbst Steps Down As Nouveau Maintainer Due To Linux Kernel's Toxic Environment
Linux 6.13 Performance For 250Hz vs. 1000Hz Timer Frequency Comparison
Greg Kroah-Hartman Makes A Compelling Case For New Linux Kernel Drivers To Be Written In Rust
Linus Torvalds Would Reportedly Merge Rust Kernel Code Over Maintainer Objections
GNOME Software May Eventually Drop RPM Support In Favor Of Flatpaks
Firefox User Manages Experimental Browser Port To GTK4 Toolkit
Hector Martin Resigns From The Asahi Linux Project
OBS Studio Raises Issues With Fedora's Flatpak Package