Mesa's Zink Driver Enables cl_khr_gl_sharing, Working On DaVinci Resolve Support
Mesa's generic Zink OpenGL-on-Vulkan driver has landed support for cl_khr_gl_sharing, the extension that allows using OpenGL buffer / texture / render-buffer objects as OpenCL memory objects for better interoperability between the OpenGL and OpenCL APIs. This is important as in turn it is needed for the Zink driver to be used with the popular DaVinci Resolve video editor application.
Zink lead developer Mike Blumenkrantz of Valve's Linux graphics team spent time over the past few weeks sorting out the cl_khr_gl_sharing with the goal being to get DaVinci Resolve properly working. Mesa's Rusticl OpenCL Gallium3D driver already supports cl_khr_gl_sharing while from the Zink OpenGL driver side it needed to get support in place.
Blumenkrantz today blogged about the effort of getting the cl_khr_gl_sharing extension working with Zink. Long story short the support should be in place with this merge to Mesa 25.1-devel.
Blumenkrantz concluded today's blog post with:
"Brace yourselves, because this is the foundation for getting Cthulhu-level insane next time."
