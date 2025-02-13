Zed Editor Introduces Open-Source "Zeta" Edit Prediction Model

The Zed code editor for macOS and Linux systems has proven to be quite popular for this Rust-based editor started by the creators of the Atom editor. Their latest feature being introduced is Zeta as an open-source edit prediction model to further enhance this code editor with AI capabilities.Zeta is Zed's open-source edit prediction model. This AI model isn't an entirely original innovation from the Zed developers but is derived from the Qwen2.5-Coder-7B large language model with an open dataset. This open-source edit prediction model aims to provide a more productive coding experience and is nicely integrated within the Zed editor.

"There's plenty more to explore to make edit predictions more powerful. We'll be fast-following with more experiments. We plan on sending more kinds of context to the model and continuing our experiments with fine-tuning, and we'll share updates as we grow and evolve the Zeta dataset.



We've learned a lot since we launched Zed AI last fall. The world is changing fast, and we're having a blast exploring and learning to build features that developers love. We're also excited to build with AI the Zed way. From our early days, we've been proponents of an open approach to building software, even when hard, and we see no reason to change that approach when it comes to working with AI. We hope you'll join us as a user, a contributor, or an employee, as we hustle to ship a golden future."