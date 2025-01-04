Xubuntu 25.04 Preparing Xfce 4.20 Desktop Upgrade
For fans of the Xubuntu derivative of Ubuntu Linux, the upcoming Xubuntu 25.04 release will feature the Xfce 4.20 desktop.
Xfce 4.20 debuted in December as a two-year feature update over Xfce 4.18. Xfce 4.20 brought more Wayland support improvements, many bug fixes, and a variety of other improvements throughout this lightweight GTK-based desktop environment.
All of those Xfce 4.20 goodies are on the way for Xubuntu 25.04 due out in April. Published this weekend was the January 2025 Xubuntu 25.04 development update that includes landing Xfce 4.20 components such as the Thunar 4.20 file manager, Xfce4-panel 4.20, Xfdesktop 4.20, and other Xfce 4.20 components.
Plus Xubuntu 25.04 has other exciting package updates from upstream Ubuntu 25.04 such as the GIMP 3.0 package builds in its near-final state.
Ubuntu 25.04 stable along with flavors like Xubuntu 25.04 should be out as stable on 17 April.
2 Comments