Show Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.
Intel 4th Gen Xeon Scalable "Sapphire Rapids" Support Coming To Coreboot
A set of patches are now public and out for review today in upstreaming support for these new Intel Xeon Scalable processors into Coreboot. Additionally, the patch series gets Intel's "Archer City" dual socket Sapphire Rapids reference motherboard booting with Coreboot.
These Coreboot patches appear to originate from Quanta Computer, the OEM behind Intel's reference 2P board/platform for Sapphire Rapids.
It's great seeing this Coreboot support come for the new Intel 4th Gen Xeon Scalable processors. Though as with Coreboot for other recent Intel platforms, it's still reliant on binary blobs such as around the Intel Firmware Support Package (FSP). In any event this is a great milestone today and sadly as of writing there is - sadly - no Coreboot support for AMD's EPYC 4th Gen / EPYC 9004 series "Genoa" processors.
Those interested in the Coreboot support for Sapphire Rapids can see the "spr-enable" patches now undergoing review before being merged to upstream Coreboot.