XWayland 24.1.11 Brings Crash Fixes

Written by Michael Larabel in Wayland on 27 April 2026 at 08:59 AM EDT. 8 Comments
WAYLAND
Red Hat's Olivier Fourdan announced today the availability of XWayland 24.1.11 that brings a few bug/regression fixes.

XWayland 24.1.10 just came earlier this month for addressing the latest batch of X.Org Server / XWayland security issues while now XWayland 24.1.11 is ready with a handful of bug/regression fixes. This work includes two possible crash fixes and other issues now resolved:
* Avoids spurious focus changes with KDE when listening for mouse buttons is enabled for legacy X11 application support
* Fix tablet tools not working anymore as "slave" devices
* Fix a crash when running some XTS tests
* Fix a crash in window damage handling caused a NULL pointer dereference

The brief XWayland 24.1.11 release announcement can be found on the Xorg mailing list.
8 Comments
Related News
New Wayland Protocol Proposed For VNC/Remote Software
Mir 2.30 Released Now With Rust Required, Mir Roadmap Published
Mir/Wayland-Powered Miracle-WM 0.11 Released With New Overview Mode, Window Urgency
XWayland 26.1 RC2 Released For Testing With More Fixes
Wayland Found To Be "Intrinsically Faster Than X11, But Not Necessarily More Efficient"
Denial WM: New Wayland Compositor With Flutter Directly Embedded
About The Author

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux's Early Boot-Time Physical Memory Allocator Sees Big Speed-Up: ~268s To ~50ms
FAT32 File-System Seeing As Much As 265x Improvement With Linux 7.4
New Wayland Protocol Proposed For VNC/Remote Software
Fedora 45 Hits A Second NO-GO: Not Releasing Until November
Linux 7.4 Block Updates Range From Floppy Disk Driver Fixes To Apple M4 NVMe Support
System76 Introducing AMD-Powered Linux Small PC
Linux 7.4 Workqueue Changes Bring A "10 To 100 Times Faster" Optimization
Borealis: Asahi Linux's Apple Silicon Mesa Vulkan Driver Forked For Vibe Coding