XWayland 24.1.11 Brings Crash Fixes
Red Hat's Olivier Fourdan announced today the availability of XWayland 24.1.11 that brings a few bug/regression fixes.
XWayland 24.1.10 just came earlier this month for addressing the latest batch of X.Org Server / XWayland security issues while now XWayland 24.1.11 is ready with a handful of bug/regression fixes. This work includes two possible crash fixes and other issues now resolved:
* Avoids spurious focus changes with KDE when listening for mouse buttons is enabled for legacy X11 application support
* Fix tablet tools not working anymore as "slave" devices
* Fix a crash when running some XTS tests
* Fix a crash in window damage handling caused a NULL pointer dereference
The brief XWayland 24.1.11 release announcement can be found on the Xorg mailing list.
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