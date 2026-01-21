XDG-Desktop-Portal 1.21 Released With Reduced Motion Setting, Support For Linyaps Apps

Written by Michael Larabel in Desktop on 21 January 2026 at 11:14 AM EST. 52 Comments
DESKTOP
XDG-Desktop-Portal 1.21 is now available for testing with the latest features for this portal frontend service to Flatpak.

New XDG-Desktop-Portal 1.21 features include a new reduced motion setting in the Settings Portal, to express your desire for apps to minimize non-essential motion in animations.

XDG-Desktop-Portal 1.21 also adds support for Linyaps applications. Linyaps "Linyaps Is Not Yet Another Packaging System" is a cross-distribution Linux package format spearheaded by the Deepin Linux distribution and supported by other select Linux distributions. XDG-Desktop-Portal's app-info added a linyaps xdpAppInfo subclass with a developer planning to maintain the implementation.

XDG-Desktop-Portal also now supports running tests with Valgrind's memcheck, a ConfigureShortcuts method to the Global Shortcuts Portal, and various bug fixes and other enhancements.

More details on today's XDG-Desktop-Portal 1.21 release via GitHub.
52 Comments
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