The Amazing Work By Valve's Timur Kristóf On Improving Old AMD GPUs On Linux

Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 3 October 2026 at 02:56 PM EDT. 13 Comments
RADEON
Over the past year Timur Kristóf of Valve's Linux graphics driver team has made multiple very nice improvements to the AMDGPU kernel driver for enhancing support for old (GCN 1.0/1.1 era from a decade ago) graphics cards so that they can better handle Linux gaming and other tasks. This week in Toronto, Kristóf presented on this AMDGPU work that he initially began as a kernel driver development exercise after initially spending years in user-space focused on the Mesa 3D driver code.

Timur Kristóf has become a legend for those with old AMD GCN 1.0/1.1 graphics cards and APUs for transitioning them from the legacy Radeon driver over to the modern AMDGPU kernel driver, which unlocks being able to use the RADV Vulkan driver, better performance, and all-around better functionality than the legacy Radeon code. In the process he had to address defects in the AMDGPU display code for these legacy graphics cards along with various power management issues and more. Then he went on to improve these graphics cards further with soft reset support and other enhancements all to make these aging graphics cards more viable for Linux gaming use in 2026 and beyond.

For getting an idea of the impact of transitioning the old Radeon graphics cards to AMDGPU, see last year's Linux 6.19's Significant ~30% Performance Boost For Old AMD Radeon GPUs. With AMD not devoting much resources to these aging graphics card driver improvements in years, Timur on Valve's Linux team really picked up the slack to make for a much better experience.

Timur


For those wishing to hear him recount his efforts for improving AMD Radeon GCN 1.0/1.1 era graphics on Linux, embedded below is his XDC2026 presentation along with the PDF slides. The presentation also goes over his experiences in getting involved in AMDGPU kernel driver development and other tid-bits for those that may want to get involved with the open-source AMD Linux kernel driver development.

13 Comments
Related News
AMD Sends Out New Linux Patches Further Enhancing HDMI 2.1 Reliability
AMD Begins Preparing Open-Source Linux Driver For Graphics Cards With GDDR7
AMD Sends In More HDMI FRL Updates For Linux 7.4, Fixes For Upcoming Hardware
Patches Ready For AMDGPU HDMI 2.1 Enabled By Default With Linux 7.4 With FreeSync, VRR & ALLM
Mesa 26.3 RADV + RadeonSI Ready With DRM Format Modifiers For Older AMD GPUs
New Patches Provide HDMI 1.4 3D Mode Support For AMD Radeon Graphics On Linux
About The Author

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Siemens Slams The Door Shut On Promising Open-Source Radioss Project
The Amazing Work By Valve's Timur Kristóf On Improving Old AMD GPUs On Linux
Microsoft Announces General Availability Of WSLC: Linux Containers On Windows
MM Change Slated For Linux 7.4 Yields +22904539.81% In One Metric, More Modest Wins In Others
EDG C/C++ Front-End Open-Sourced
Linux Kernel's LZ4 Compression Code Being Resynced For Better Performance & Cleanliness
Patches Posted For Enabling NVMe On All Apple M3 Based SoCs With Linux
Firefox 157 Now Available With Visual Refresh, WebRTC Hardware AV1 Decode