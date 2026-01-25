Several New X.Org Libraries See 2026 Releases

Written by Michael Larabel in X.Org on 25 January 2026 at 08:14 PM EST. 32 Comments
X.ORG
While we wait to see what comes of the new X.Org Server Git branch plans and a possible X.Org Server 26.1 release, several X.Org libraries saw new point releases this weekend. These seldom-updated libraries saw new releases to ship various build fixes and other minor improvements.

Alan Coopersmith of Oracle's Solaris team and long-time X.Org release wrangler spent a lot of time this weekend shipping new upstream X.Org library updates. The new releases this weekend include:

bitman 1.1.2 - Improved man page formatting, various compiler fixes, and other minor fixes to these X bitmap editor and conversion utilities.

libXmu 1.3.0 - A few fixes to this X miscellaneous utility routines library.

Xfd 1.1.5 - A few compiler fixes and new -help and -version options for this font display code.

xkill 1.0.7 - Adding a -help option, Meson build system support, and other minor janitorial changes.

libXcomposite 0.4.7 - Meson build system support and a few other minor fixes.

libXdamage 1.1.7 - Meson build system support.

libXext 1.3.7 - A few fixes and improved man page formatting.

libXinerama 1.1.6 - Meson build system support, improved man page formatting, and a few fixes.

libxkbfile 1.2.0 - Quite a number of code/compiler fixes, a new XkbRF_FreeVarDefs() API, and retiring the Autoconf build system in favor of Meson.

The common theme being more adoption of the Meson build system, man page formatting updates, and shipping various accumulated fixes.

Update: And some more tonight...

libXpm 3.5.18 - Dropping "ancient" Amiga support and for 16-bit WIndows without X11 libraries. Plus man page updates and other fixes.

libXrandr 1.5.5 - Meson build system support and improved man page formatting.

libXvMC 1.0.15 - Improving its existing Meson support and GitLab CI updates.

libXxf86dga 1.1.7 - Meson build system suppport and other minor fixes.

libXxf86vm 1.1.7 - Meson build system support, man page formatting improvements, and other minor fixes.
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