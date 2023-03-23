X.Org Needs More People To Run For The Board

23 March 2023
The X.Org Board of Directors has delayed their election process by two weeks in hopes of having more candidates nominated to run for the board as currently they do not have enough candidates to start an election.

Some years they've had just 4 candidates for 4 open seats while other years they barely met the 25% quorum for voter participation. This year the X.Org Board of Directors elections is being pushed back by two weeks in hoping some capable individuals nominate themselves to participate in the election and are able to commit to serving on the board.

Currently serving on the board through next year is Emma Anholt, Mark Filion, Alyssa Rosenzweig and Ricardo Garcia. Meanwhile the current X.Org board members with terms expiring this year include Samuel Iglesias Gonsálvez, Manasi D Navare, Lyude Paul and Daniel Vetter.

For X.Org members to nominate yourself or others for this year's X.Org BoD elections, see this mailing list post for details. X.Org board member duties are outlined on the X.Org Wiki for those curious about the involved responsibilities.
