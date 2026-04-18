WireGuard For Windows Reaches v1.0

For those making use of the WireGuard open-source, secure VPN tunnel software, WireGuard For Windows 1.0 is finally available.WireGuard lead developer Jason Donenfeld announced the v1.0 release today of WireGuardNT and WireGuard For Windows. This comes with all the remaining "1.0 blockers" having been addressed.The 1.0 release ships many bug fixes as well as making use of the NdisWdfGetAdapterContextFromAdapterHandle interface that should provide for better reliability into the future. The second big 1.0 change is now proper MTU change notifications.

Those interested can learn more via the v1.0 announcement