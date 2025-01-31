Wine Wayland Merge Request Opened For Clipboard Support

Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 31 January 2025 at 08:53 PM EST. Add A Comment
WINE
While Wine 10.0 recently debuted with the initial Wine Wayland driver, that native Wayland support is still in early form with various limitations and yet-to-be-implemented features... One of the newly-opened merge requests for filling in another gap is clipboard support for the Wine Wayland driver.

Alexandros Frantzis is back to working on new feature code for the Wine Wayland driver. Today he opened a merge request for adding clipboard support to this driver that will become increasingly important as more Linux desktops/distributions abandon their X11 session support.

Alexandros Frantzis of Collabora commented in the merge request:
"Under Wayland only applications that have the keyboard focus can interact with the clipboard (a.k.a. wl_data_device). Such constraints are not a natural fit for Wine's current clipboard infrastructure, which uses a separate thread and window in the desktop process to act as the win32-side clipboard proxy for all native windows.

This MR tries to work within the current Wine clipboard Wine by forwarding relevant clipboard messages to the foreground window which is likely to have the keyboard focus and that can actually handle them. This works well in practice (although there are some edge cases this fails), but I am open to different ideas about implementing the clipboard integration."

There are some known limitations of this initial clipboard support for copy/paste handling with Wine Wayland, such as some formats not yet being properly supported and some open design items around the Wayland integration.

Wine Wayland Clipboard support


For those curious about all the early details can see this merge request for all the details on the yet to be merged code.
Add A Comment
Related News
Wine Merge Request Opened For NTSYNC In-Process Synchronization With Linux 6.14+
Hangover 10.0 Released For Running Windows Games/Apps On ARM64 Linux
Wine 10.0 Released With Native Wayland Support, Better HiDPI
Wine 10.0 Expected This Week For Improving Windows Software On Linux
Wine 10.0-rc6 Released With Another 18 Bugs Fixed
Wine 10.0-rc5 Brings Another 31 Bug Fixes
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux's Sole Wireless/WiFi Driver Maintainer Is Stepping Down
Microsoft Announces Open-Source DocumentDB NoSQL Database
ISD: A New Interactive Way For systemd Management
Linux 6.14 With Rust: "We Are Almost At The 'Write A Real Driver In Rust' Stage Now"
Much Faster Suspend & Resume For Some Systems With Linux 6.14
Completed NTSYNC Driver Merged For Linux 6.14: "Should Make Many SteamOS Users Happy"
Several Linux DRM Drivers Orphaned Due To Developer Health
x86 32-bit Operating Systems Aren't Dead Yet: New Linux Patches Improve 32-bit PAE