Wine-Staging 8.16 Fixes A 16 Year Old Bug For Games Crashing

Building off Friday's release of Wine 8.16 is now Wine-Staging 8.16 for this experimental blend of Wine that offers up nearly 500 additional testing/in-development patches.

Wine-Staging 8.16 offers the latest leading-edge experience atop upstream Wine for those using this software to leverage Windows games and applications on Linux and other systems. Wine-Staging 8.16 comes in at 495 patches after a few DNSAPI patches were upstreamed to Wine over the past two weeks of the v8.16 cycle.

A 16 year old bug report...


The only new functionality to Wine-Staging 8.16 is implementing Pick() and GetPickRecords() functions within the DDRAW code. This though is to fix Bug 10729... A bug dating back to 2007 over multiple games hanging or crashing. Titles back then like LEGO Island and Fighting Steel were crashing over the existing GetPickRecords() stub in the Direct3D code. So hopefully now with this Wine-Staging code once the patch is vetted and upstreamed that 16 year old bug report will finally be closed out.

Wine-Staging 8.16 as usual also re-bases against the latest upstream VKD3D code. Wine-Staging and upstream Wine can be downloaded from WineHQ.org.
