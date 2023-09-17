Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Wine-Staging 8.16 Fixes A 16 Year Old Bug For Games Crashing
Wine-Staging 8.16 offers the latest leading-edge experience atop upstream Wine for those using this software to leverage Windows games and applications on Linux and other systems. Wine-Staging 8.16 comes in at 495 patches after a few DNSAPI patches were upstreamed to Wine over the past two weeks of the v8.16 cycle.
The only new functionality to Wine-Staging 8.16 is implementing Pick() and GetPickRecords() functions within the DDRAW code. This though is to fix Bug 10729... A bug dating back to 2007 over multiple games hanging or crashing. Titles back then like LEGO Island and Fighting Steel were crashing over the existing GetPickRecords() stub in the Direct3D code. So hopefully now with this Wine-Staging code once the patch is vetted and upstreamed that 16 year old bug report will finally be closed out.
Wine-Staging 8.16 as usual also re-bases against the latest upstream VKD3D code. Wine-Staging and upstream Wine can be downloaded from WineHQ.org.