Wine-Staging 8.13 Released With D3D12GetInterface Stub
Building off Friday's release of Wine 8.13, Wine-Staging 8.13 is out today with 504 patches atop that upstream code-base.
Wine-Staging continues to be an experimental testing/proving grounds for Wine. For this bi-weekly refresh there isn't much code churn with the staging patches but does add a new patch to stub out D3D12GetInterface.
This D3D12GetInterface stub is added in order to address this bug over the game Anno 1800 crashing due to unimplemented Direct3D 12 core functionality. Having the D3D12GetInterface stub is also likely to help out for other D3D12 games too for at least avoiding that crash.
That's it in terms of the changes with this newest Wine-Staging test release. Both the Wine and Wine-Staging 8.13 releases can be downloaded from WineHQ.org.
