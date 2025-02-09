Wine-Staging 10.1 Delivers 361 Patches Atop Upstream Wine

Following the release of Wine 10.1 on Friday for kicking off the new bi-weekly development releases after last month's Wine 10.0 stable release, Wine-Staging 10.1 is out today to get things moving once again for this experimental flavor of Wine.

Wine-Staging had been following Wine's upstream feature freeze period since focusing on bug fixes going back to early December in the lead-up to Wine 10.0 stable. But with Wine feature work resuming, Wine-Staging has too and over the past two weeks landed a number of experimental patches. Wine-Staging 10.1 represents a total of 361 patches atop the upstream Wine 10.1 codebase.

Among the new patches in Wine-Staging 10.1 are for implementing more VBScript functionality such as JOIN, HTTP/HTTPS IMFByteStream implementation for the MF code, ID2D1GeometryGroup drawing in D2D1, and implementing IRichEditOle::ImportDataObject within the RichEdit20 code. The RichEdit20 patch aims to fix a bug report from 2011 over OLE errors when pasting text from the clipboard within the KeyNote NF software.

Wine Staging 10.1 changes


Plus Wine-Staging 10.1 has pulled in the latest VKD3D Git code.

Both Wine 10.1 and Wine-Staging 10.1 can be downloaded from WineHQ.org.
