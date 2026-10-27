Wine Merges Support For MESA_map_buffer_client_pointer To Improve WoW64 32-bit OpenGL

Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 27 October 2026 at 08:33 PM EDT. Add A Comment
WINE
An initiative led by CodeWeavers this year has come to fruition for improving OpenGL support with WoW64 for bettering Windows 32-bit application/game support while using 64-bit system libraries.

Back in February the OpenGL MESA_map_buffer_client_pointer extension was proposed for helping out 32-bit Windows applications running on Wine with 64-bit system libraries. Up to now Wine will setup a CPU storage for the buffer from which it copies the contents of glUnmapBuffer or using Vulkan resource sharing for persistent maps. But the need for MESA_map_buffer_client_pointer comes about to support legacy maps with efficient speed. With legacy apps/games relying on buffer upload management from the application side.

MESA_map_buffer_client_pointer works to address this problem by allowing Wine to provide 32-bit address ranges to the driver onto which buffer objects can be mapped.

The OpenGL extennsion was merged back in March while finally today the Wine-side support was merged.

Mesa Wine 32-bit


This merge request made it across the finish line for Wine's 32-bit OpenGL code to implement WoW64 OpenGL buffer mapping using this Mesa extension.

Look for this support in Friday's release of Wine 11.21. On the OpenGL driver side, Zink merged support for this extension. There is an open merge request for implementing this extension with the RadeonSI Gallium3D driver. No other Mesa drivers have merge requests pending yet for this extension to help with 32-bit OpenGL Wine support in WoW64 environments.
Add A Comment
Related News
Wine 11.20 Released With CD-ROM Support Change
Wine 11.19 Released With Wayland Color Management For Vulkan, DNS Query Caching
Wine-Staging 11.18 Adds New Patches To Further Improve WoW64
Wine 11.18 Continues Building Out Its NTOSKRNL Implementation
Wine 11.17 Released With Initial Support For Display Mode Emulation
VKD3D 2.1 Released With New Features For Direct3D 12 In Upstream Wine
About The Author

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Several Linux Kernel Vulnerabilities Accidentally Posted To Public Kernel Mailing List
Linus Torvalds' AI Code Improved: Huge Performance Wins With Reworked Code
Linus Torvalds Eliminates Unsafe __get_user() & __put_user() Functions In Linux 7.4
Linux's Early Boot-Time Physical Memory Allocator Sees Big Speed-Up: ~268s To ~50ms
New Wayland Protocol Proposed For VNC/Remote Software
Linux 7.4 Block Updates Range From Floppy Disk Driver Fixes To Apple M4 NVMe Support
Fedora 45 Hits A Second NO-GO: Not Releasing Until November
17k Lines Of New Rust Kernel Code Heading Into Linux 7.4