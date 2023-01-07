Wine 8.0-rc3 Released With 28 Known Bug Fixes

Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 7 January 2023 at 06:04 AM EST. 1 Comment
WINE --
Wine 8.0-rc3 is now available as the latest test release for this software to enjoy Windows games and applications on Linux and macOS.

Wine 8.0 will be out in the next few weeks while Wine 8.0-rc3 is the latest test candidate. In being under a feature freeze since early December, no new features are included as part of today's release but simply various bug fixes.

A total of 28 known bug fixes make up Wine 8.0-rc3 and help out software like Adobe Digital Edition 4.5 to games like World of Warcraft Classic, Max Payne, Sacred Gold, Need for Speed: Payback, and other titles.

For the full list of fixes making up the Wine 8.0-rc3 release along with downloads can be found over on WineHQ.org.

Wine 8.0 stable as the annual feature release should be out in late January or early February depending upon how the rest of the release cycle plays out around bugs.
1 Comment
Related News
Wine 8.0-rc2 Released With 50 Fixes
Wine's Wayland Driver Is Becoming Mature, May Aim For Upstreaming Early Next Year
Wine 8.0-rc1 Released With VKD3D 1.6, Vulkan/OpenGL Thunking Optimizations
Wine 7.22 Released As The Freeze Nears For Wine 8.0
Wine 7.21 Released With Continued PE Work, Prepping For Vulkan 32-bit On 64-bit
Wine 7.20 Released With Updated Mono, Font Linking Improvements
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Steam On Linux Metrics End Out 2022 With Some Odd Numbers
X11 Server Development Pace Hits A Two Decade Low
Linux 6.2 Lands S0ix Idle Change For AMD Ryzen "Rembrandt" Laptops & Newer
Linux 6.3 To Bring Analog TV Support Improvements
KDE Ends Out 2022 With More Features & Fixes
Valve Revises Steam Survey Results For December - Still Pointing Down For Linux
PinePhone Pro Display Support Nearing The Mainline Linux Kernel
A Prominent Linux Kernel Developer Re-Joins AMD