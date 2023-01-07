Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Wine 8.0-rc3 Released With 28 Known Bug Fixes
Wine 8.0 will be out in the next few weeks while Wine 8.0-rc3 is the latest test candidate. In being under a feature freeze since early December, no new features are included as part of today's release but simply various bug fixes.
A total of 28 known bug fixes make up Wine 8.0-rc3 and help out software like Adobe Digital Edition 4.5 to games like World of Warcraft Classic, Max Payne, Sacred Gold, Need for Speed: Payback, and other titles.
For the full list of fixes making up the Wine 8.0-rc3 release along with downloads can be found over on WineHQ.org.
Wine 8.0 stable as the annual feature release should be out in late January or early February depending upon how the rest of the release cycle plays out around bugs.