Wine 8.0-rc2 Released With 50 Fixes

Following the Wine 8.0-rc1 and code freeze from earlier this month, Wine 8.0-rc2 is out today as an off-schedule-due-to-holidays release.

Being into the feature freeze ahead of the Wine 8.0 stable release early next year, Wine 8.0-rc2 is only about bug fixing. Being early into the release candidate phase, it's particularly heavy on the fixes with 50 known bugs addressed in this release candidate.

Bug fixes in Wine 8.0-rc2 affect games like Unreal Tournament, Silent Hill 2, World of Warcraft, Resident Evil 7, Serious Sam 2, Chicken Tournament, and others. Windows applications like MyPhoneExplorer, Wine's built-in Control Panel / Explorer, QuickBooks Pro, and others have also seen fixes.

The full list of fixes for Wine 8.0-rc2 can be found via WineHQ.org. The release candidates of Wine 8.0 are expected to continue through January before getting to the Wine 8.0.0 stable release in either late January or February.
