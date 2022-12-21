Happy Holidays If you have enjoyed reading the new and original content on Phoronix each and every day this year, consider showing your support by the end of year / holiday deal on Phoronix Premium. Phoronix Premium helps make operations possible while you get to enjoy ad-free viewing and multi-page articles on a single page. There have been more than 2,800 news articles and 185+ Linux hardware reviews written this year by your's truly, but unfortunately, operations remain difficult driven by extreme ad-block use.
Wine 8.0-rc2 Released With 50 Fixes
Being into the feature freeze ahead of the Wine 8.0 stable release early next year, Wine 8.0-rc2 is only about bug fixing. Being early into the release candidate phase, it's particularly heavy on the fixes with 50 known bugs addressed in this release candidate.
Bug fixes in Wine 8.0-rc2 affect games like Unreal Tournament, Silent Hill 2, World of Warcraft, Resident Evil 7, Serious Sam 2, Chicken Tournament, and others. Windows applications like MyPhoneExplorer, Wine's built-in Control Panel / Explorer, QuickBooks Pro, and others have also seen fixes.
The full list of fixes for Wine 8.0-rc2 can be found via WineHQ.org. The release candidates of Wine 8.0 are expected to continue through January before getting to the Wine 8.0.0 stable release in either late January or February.