Wine 11.21 Released With Better WoW64 OpenGL Performance
Wine 11.21 is out as the newest bi-weekly development release of Wine and as we near Wine 12.0 stable release happenings getting underway in about one month with the official v12.0 release expected early in the new year.
Most exciting with Wine 11.21 is having merged support for the MESA_map_buffer_client_pointer OpenGL extension to improve WoW64 32-bit OpenGL. This should end up improving the performance for those using OpenGL with a WoW64 setup.
Wine 11.21 also brings an initial version of the Voice Capture DSP library. Rounding out the release is improved support for user accounts.
Wine 11.21 also has 20 known bug fixes, including for Shift + Ctrl + Tab not working, issues with Cinebench 2026, and game fixes like for Skyrim SE and World of Tanks.
The full list of changes with Wine 11.21 can be found at WineHQ.org.
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