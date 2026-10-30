Wine 11.21 Released With Better WoW64 OpenGL Performance

Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 30 October 2026 at 08:29 PM EDT. 3 Comments
WINE
Wine 11.21 is out as the newest bi-weekly development release of Wine and as we near Wine 12.0 stable release happenings getting underway in about one month with the official v12.0 release expected early in the new year.

Most exciting with Wine 11.21 is having merged support for the MESA_map_buffer_client_pointer OpenGL extension to improve WoW64 32-bit OpenGL. This should end up improving the performance for those using OpenGL with a WoW64 setup.

Wine 11.21 also brings an initial version of the Voice Capture DSP library. Rounding out the release is improved support for user accounts.

Wine 11.21 also has 20 known bug fixes, including for Shift + Ctrl + Tab not working, issues with Cinebench 2026, and game fixes like for Skyrim SE and World of Tanks.

The full list of changes with Wine 11.21 can be found at WineHQ.org.
3 Comments
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Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

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