Wine 11.20 Released With CD-ROM Support Change

Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 16 October 2026 at 08:44 PM EDT. 3 Comments
WINE
Wine 11.20 is out today as the newest bi-weekly development release of this software for enjoying Windows games and apps on Linux. We are quickly approaching the point where this development work will culminate into the Wine 12.0 stable release in early 2027.

Wine 11.20 provides the latest batch of feature work and fixes toward Wine 12. Wine 11.20 continues recent work around ARM64EC support to now include replay debugging capabilities.

Today's release also brings improvements to XML validation. Another notable change is Wine moving its CD-ROM support code over to its Mount Manager. The CD-ROM change was made as part of an NTDLL code rework for no longer opening Unix devices directly and instead relying on the Mount Manager "mountmgr" code.

Wine 11.20 also provides 24 bug fixes affecting software from QuickBooks to games like Battlefield 1942 and Pure Pinball.

Wine 11.20 downloads and more details via WineHQ.org.
3 Comments
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Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

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