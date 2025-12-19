Wine 11.0-rc3 Released With Another Week Of Bug Fixing

Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 19 December 2025 at 05:33 PM EST. 4 Comments
WINE
In working toward the Wine 11.0 stable release in January, Wine 11.0-rc3 is out today as the latest weekly release candidate.

The code/feature freeze began two weeks ago and thus continuing with just bug/regression fixing until the stable Wine 11.0 release is ready next month.

Some of the new fixes in Wine 11.0-rc3 include fixing the GLX back-end when using the NVIDIA proprietary driver stack, fixing window white/black screen issues for Steam, performance problems for Clickteam games, and a variety of other game and app fixes.

Downloads and more details on the Wine 11.0-rc3 release via WineHQ.org.
4 Comments
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Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

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