Wine 11.0-rc3 Released With Another Week Of Bug Fixing
In working toward the Wine 11.0 stable release in January, Wine 11.0-rc3 is out today as the latest weekly release candidate.
The code/feature freeze began two weeks ago and thus continuing with just bug/regression fixing until the stable Wine 11.0 release is ready next month.
Some of the new fixes in Wine 11.0-rc3 include fixing the GLX back-end when using the NVIDIA proprietary driver stack, fixing window white/black screen issues for Steam, performance problems for Clickteam games, and a variety of other game and app fixes.
Downloads and more details on the Wine 11.0-rc3 release via WineHQ.org.
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