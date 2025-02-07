Wine 10.1 Released With Many Changes: Fixes For Battle.net, Continued Bluetooth Driver

7 February 2025
Following last month's release of Wine 10.0 as the newest annual stable release of Wine for running Windows games/applications on Linux and other platforms, Wine 10.1 is out today. Wine 10.1 kicks off the bi-weekly development release cycle trek that will culminate with the release of Wine 11.0 next year.

Given that Wine 10.0 had been under a code freeze since early December in going through the release candidate testing and then the actual v10.0 release in mid-January, Wine 10.1 is heavier than usual on the changes. Wine 10.1 is described as having "a wide range of changes that were deferred during code freeze."

Among the specifics with Wine 10.1 are root certificate fixes for Battle.net, print provider improvements, continued progress on the Bluetooth driver introduced initially added last year, and around 35 known bug fixes.

Wine 10.1 fixes range from sound issues in StarCraft 2 to other audio problems in different software, a Final Fantasy XI Online crash fix, the .NET Framework 4.8 installer hanging, and all sorts of other different bugs are now resolved. There is a Wine Wayland driver change too in Wne 10.1 to round the refresh rate when calculating the Win32 display frequency.

Downloads and more details on today's Wine 10.1 development release via WineHQ.org.
