Wine 10.0-rc6 Released With Another 18 Bugs Fixed

Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 17 January 2025 at 08:17 PM EST. 4 Comments
WINE
Wine 10.0 is working its way to a stable release within the next week or two while for today there is the sixth weekly release candidate.

Wine 10.0-rc6 released today with another 18 bugs fixed during this exclusive bug fixing period. Wine 10.0-rc6 bug fixes benefit the likes of C&C Red Alert 2, U.S. Naval Observatory MICA2 software, The Medium, Fallout 3, and even an issue with the Wingdings font.

We're nearing the finish line for Wine 10.0 and the bug fixes this week in 10.0-rc6 are mostly a random assortment of rather small fixes. The full list of Wine 10.0-rc6 patches for those interested can be found on WineHQ.org.
