Wine 10.0-rc5 Brings Another 31 Bug Fixes

Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 10 January 2025 at 04:53 PM EST. 2 Comments
WINE
Wine 10.0 is working its way toward a stable release likely in the next week or two, but today there is Wine 10.0-rc5 with the latest round of fixes.

Wine 10.0 is working its way to a stable release very soon for this open-source software that allows Windows games and applications to run on Linux / ChromeOS, macOS, and the BSDs among other environments. Wine 10.0-rc5 was just issued as the newest weekly release candidate while closing in on v10.0 stable.

Wine 10.0-rc5 brings 31 known bug fixes for the week. It's quite heavy on the bug fixing now with developers being back from the end of year holidays. Among the 31 bug fixes are for helping Microsoft Golf 2.0, V-Rally 4, HyperBall, Fighter Factory 3, Civilization IV, Fallout 3, and a range of other games and apps have seen different fixes. The fixes are really all over the place this week.

Those interested in the full list of Wine 10.0-rc5 fixes can find them via the WineHQ.org release announcement.
