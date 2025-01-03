Wine 10.0-rc4 Released With Another 13 Bugs Fixed

In gearing up for the Wine 10.0 stable release that is likely to take place later in January, Wine 10.0-rc4 is out today as the newest test release to deliver the latest bug fixes.

Wine release candidates are typically on a weekly cadence but Wine 10.0-rc4 didn't ship last week due to the Christmas / New Year holidays. Wine 10.0-rc4 with two weeks worth of fixes is shipping 13 known bugs resolved.

Wine 10.0-rc4 brings fixes for Final Fantasy XI Online, 64-bit .NET Framework 2.0 installer hangs, WinCatalog crashing at startup, and a few other regressions resolved.

The 13 bugs fixed in Wine 10.0-rc4 and the full list of patches in this release can be found via the announcement on WineHQ.org.

Last year with Wine 9.0 there was five release candidates before declaring a stable release as well as the year prior with Wine 8.0. If that five RC rhythm holds true, we are likely looking at Wine 10.0 stable two weeks from today.
