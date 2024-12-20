Wine 10.0-rc3 Released With A 16 Year Old Bug "Fixed"

The third weekly release candidate of Wine 10.0 is now available for testing with another 15 bugs fixed this week.

Wine 10.0-rc3 with its 15 bug fixes address crashes at start-up for some software, Explorer cannot run any files in the Windows ME compatibility mode, CMake not finding the toolchain, Parallel Port Tester not starting, and other changes.

Also of interest was Bug 11674 being closed by Wine 10.0-rc3... A bug report dating back to February 2008. That bug report is around dual not being supported for World of Warcraft and Starcraft 2 on multi-core / SMP systems. The bug has been open until now with Wine 10.0-rc3 being closed.

Old Wine bug report


But ultimately this bug report had fallen through the cracks and without any activity in recent years and lack of clarity whether it was fixed. But then a comment yesterday confirmed that the issue should be resolved thanks to the Multi-Threaded Command Stream (CSMT) work followed by buffer upload acceleration code previously added to Wine. So it's already been resolved but now officially confirmed as fixed with Wine 10.0-rc3, 16 years after the original bug report.

More details on the other changes with Wine 10.0-rc3 via WineHQ.org.
