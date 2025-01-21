Wine 10.0 Released With Native Wayland Support, Better HiDPI

Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 21 January 2025
WINE
As was expected this week, Wine 10.0 stable is now available as the newest annual feature release to this open-source software that allows running Windows games and applications on Linux and other platforms. Wine also serves as the basis for Valve's Steam Play (Proton) and CodeWeavers' CrossOver software.

Wine 10.0 brings more than six thousand changes that built up over the past year in the bi-weekly Wine 9.xx development releases. There are many new Wine 10.0 features including better HiDPI support for scaling on modern displays, the Wine Wayland driver is working fairly well, new experimental mode-setting emulation, an optional FFmpeg multimedia back-end, an initial Bluetooth driver, ARM64EC support, full Dvorak keyboard support, updated DXVK and other Direct3D support enhancements, and many other improvements.

Downloads and more details on the big Wine 10.0 stable release via WineHQ.org. Hopefully there will be activity ticking up soon around Proton 10.0 for Valve's Steam Play to further enhance the Windows gaming experience on Linux.
