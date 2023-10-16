Show Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.
Weston 13 Alpha Released With New Backends, Other Improvements
Weston 13.0 is gearing up for release in November while today marked the alpha release as this cycle begins to wrap-up. New to Weston 13 includes VNC output resizing, a rework of the 2D coordinate handling, multi-backend support, the ability to have overlapping outputs, OpenGL renderer support for the RDP back-end, OpenGL renderer support for the VNC and PipeWire backends too, support for P010/P012/P016 formats in the OpenGL code, removal of launcher-logind support, and a variety of other changes and fixes.
Today's release announcement for Weston 13.0 Alpha outlines the hundreds of changes incorporated into this release over Weston 12. It's a big one for developers and those users preferring the simplistic Weston compositor or seeking to make use of the Weston library.