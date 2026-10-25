New Wayland Protocol Proposed For VNC/Remote Software

Written by Michael Larabel in Wayland on 25 October 2026 at 11:05 AM EDT. 20 Comments
WAYLAND
Prominent Wayland developer Simon Ser sent out a merge request today for introducing the new ext-transient-output protocol. With ext-transient-output, it's intent is for helping remoting software like VNC servers in a Wayland world.

The ext-transient-output protocol is akin to ext-transient-seat but for Wayland outputs (wl_output). The ext-transient-seat protocol allows privileged clients to create independent seats dynamically. These transient seats paired with virtual keyboard/pointer input protocols are useful for remote desktop / VNC software while ext-transient-output will take care of the dynamic output support for privileged clients. The virtual outputs can then be captured via ext-image-copy-capture and displayed by a remote client.

ext-transiennt-output


This merge request posted today lays out the proposed protocol. The protocol proposal is summarized as:
"The transient output protocol can be used by privileged clients to create independent virtual outputs that will be removed from the compositor when the client destroys the object.

This protocol is intended for use with output capture protocols such as "ext_output_image_capture_source_manager_v1" for remoting use-cases.

The "wl_output" global created by this protocol is not tied to a particular hardware device."

So far there is an experimental implementation of ext-transient-output for the wlroots compositor library via this draft merge request.
20 Comments
Related News
Mir 2.30 Released Now With Rust Required, Mir Roadmap Published
Mir/Wayland-Powered Miracle-WM 0.11 Released With New Overview Mode, Window Urgency
XWayland 26.1 RC2 Released For Testing With More Fixes
Wayland Found To Be "Intrinsically Faster Than X11, But Not Necessarily More Efficient"
Denial WM: New Wayland Compositor With Flutter Directly Embedded
Wayfire Wayland Compositor Closing In On v1.0 Release
About The Author

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Several Linux Kernel Vulnerabilities Accidentally Posted To Public Kernel Mailing List
Linus Torvalds' AI Code Improved: Huge Performance Wins With Reworked Code
Linus Torvalds Eliminates Unsafe __get_user() & __put_user() Functions In Linux 7.4
Omarchy Gets The Web Browser Launching Faster By Avoiding XDG Overhead
Linux's Early Boot-Time Physical Memory Allocator Sees Big Speed-Up: ~268s To ~50ms
Wine 11.20 Released With CD-ROM Support Change
Linux 7.3 Released With Faster I/O Performance, AMD Zen 6 Preparations & More
Fedora 45 Hits A Second NO-GO: Not Releasing Until November