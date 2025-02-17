Wayland Protocols 1.41 Released With Color Management Support

Wayland Protocols 1.41 is shipping today with the color management protocol added for enabling high dynamic range (HDR) support on the Wayland-powered Linux desktop.

After being in the works for the past half-decade and facing a lot of collaboration from different vendors, merged to Wayland Protocols last week was the color management protocol for enabling HDR with this upstream Wayland protocol.

Jonas Ådahl went ahead today and released Wayland Protocols 1.41 with the sole change being this new color management protocol for enabling HDR support. Jonas Ådahl commented in the release announcement:
"This release includes the long awaited color management protocol, which allows clients to describe their content's colors accurately, and compositors to display it properly. It also enables, among other things, compositors and clients to support High Dynamic Range (HDR) content."

Hopefully 2025 ends up proving to be the year of the Linux HDR desktop.
