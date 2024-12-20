Wayland Protocols 1.39 Released With Data Control & Workspace Additions

Written by Michael Larabel in Wayland on 20 December 2024 at 11:07 AM EST. 2 Comments
WAYLAND
Jonas Ådahl of Red Hat just released Wayland Protocols 1.39 as the latest set of updates to this de facto repository for Wayland protocols.

The Wayland-Protocols 1.39 release adds ext-data-control and ext-workspace protocols. In addition to the new protocols there are the changes suggested by Mike Blumenkrantz for workflow improvements around introducing new protocols and clarifying how protocols can be rejected.

Jonas summed up of the protocol changes in Wayland-Protocols 1.39:
"This new release contains two new protocols:

* ext-data-control - allow privileged clients to control data devices, e.g. a clipboard manager.

* ext-workspace - receive events about and control workspaces, useful for e.g. workspace indicators.

This release also includes the recent governance workflow changes and clarifications. Mesa is also listed as a member, Simon Zeni was added as a drm-lease maintainer, and Nick Diego Yamane was added as a xdg-toplevel-drag maintainer."

More details via the mailing list announcement.
