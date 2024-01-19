Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Wayland Protocols 1.33 Released With DMA-BUF Stable, Adds Transient Seat Protocol
With Wayland Protocols 1.33 there are various fixes/clarifications and then two main changes: Linux DMA-BUF is now considered stable and the transient seat protocol (ext-transient-seat) is introduced for the first time.
The Linux DMA-BUF protocol for Wayland is widely used these days and supported by multiple compositors for negotiating optimal buffer allocation parameters between clients and compositors. The current fifth version of linux-dmabuf was marked as stable with it working out well and no need for any other changes before removing the "experimental" tag.
The new transient seat protocol for Wayland is for creating short-lived seats for remote users. These transient seats will be automatically removed as soon as the client disconnects. The transient seat protocol is intended for use with Wayland's virtual input and virtual pointer protocols for remote desktop use.
Wayland's transient seat protocol already has support for Sway / wlroots along with WayVNC. This protocol has been three years in the making.
EFL/Enlightenment has also been dropped from the Wayland-Protocols member group as there hasn't been activity engaging in upstream with Wayland in a while but are welcome back if they wish to engage in the future.
More details on the Wayland Protocols 1.33 changes via the release announcement.