Wayland Protocols 1.32 Brings Three New Staging Protocols

Written by Michael Larabel in Wayland on 3 July 2023 at 06:43 AM EDT. 1 Comment
WAYLAND
Jonas Ådahl of Red Hat today published a new version of the Wayland-Protocols package that consists of all the stable and staging protocol definitions for use in the Wayland world.

New to Wayland Protocols 1.32 are three new staging protocols:

ext-foreign-toplevel-list - This extension allows querying information about top-levels. This protocol is similar to wlr-foreign-toplevel-management but does not allow the client to modify the top-levels. This is intended for use with the proposed ext-workspace protocol.

security-context-v1 - The security-context-v1 protocol allows for race-free identification of sandboxed clients. This protocol has been two years in the making and lets sandboxed engines like Flatpak attach a security context to sandboxed clients. In turn the Wayland compositor can restrict what features are made available to that client.

cursor-shape-v1 - The cursor-shape-v1 protocol allows setting a cursor sprite using a shape enum rather than a surface. This is based on a Chromium protocol (cursor-shapes-unstable-v1) and is for working on server-side cursor themes.

The updated Wayland Protocols release also has added to the XDG-Shell protocol a suspended top-level state. Plus there are various fixes and other minor refinements.

More details via the Wayland mailing list.
1 Comment
Related News
libei 1.0 Released For Better Supporting Emulated Input On Wayland
Wayland's Weston 12.0 Released With Multi-GPU Support, PipeWire Backend, Tearing Control
libei 1.0 Nears For Emulated Input On Wayland
Asahi Linux To Users: Please Stop Using X.Org
Wayland's Weston 12 Alpha Brings Multi-GPU Support, PipeWire Backend, Tearing Control
Wayland 1.22 Released With New Preferred Buffer Scale & Transform Protocol
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Rocky Linux Shares How They May Continue To Obtain The RHEL Source Code
The Current Challenges With Using Linux On Airplanes
AMD CPU Use Among Linux Gamers Approaching 70% Marketshare
Linus Torvalds Takes On A Performance Patch: "I Relax By Playing With Inline Assembly"
Valve Contracts Another Prominent Open-Source Linux Graphics Driver Developer
Red Hat Tries To Address Criticism Over Their Source Repository Changes
Linux's SLAB Allocator Is Officially Deprecated
EXT4 With Linux 6.5 Will See Much Faster Parallel Direct I/O Overwrite Performance