Wayland Protocols 1.32 Brings Three New Staging Protocols
Jonas Ådahl of Red Hat today published a new version of the Wayland-Protocols package that consists of all the stable and staging protocol definitions for use in the Wayland world.
New to Wayland Protocols 1.32 are three new staging protocols:
ext-foreign-toplevel-list - This extension allows querying information about top-levels. This protocol is similar to wlr-foreign-toplevel-management but does not allow the client to modify the top-levels. This is intended for use with the proposed ext-workspace protocol.
security-context-v1 - The security-context-v1 protocol allows for race-free identification of sandboxed clients. This protocol has been two years in the making and lets sandboxed engines like Flatpak attach a security context to sandboxed clients. In turn the Wayland compositor can restrict what features are made available to that client.
cursor-shape-v1 - The cursor-shape-v1 protocol allows setting a cursor sprite using a shape enum rather than a surface. This is based on a Chromium protocol (cursor-shapes-unstable-v1) and is for working on server-side cursor themes.
The updated Wayland Protocols release also has added to the XDG-Shell protocol a suspended top-level state. Plus there are various fixes and other minor refinements.
More details via the Wayland mailing list.
